Vanderburgh County GOP gathers to support city commissioner candidate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of the Vanderburgh County GOP members got together at Evansville Country Club on Tuesday evening.
These GOP members supported Zac Rascher, who’s currently ahead in the race for county commission by a narrow margin, against Democratic incumbent Ben Shoulders.
Rascher says finances are his first priority.
“Top of mind for me is making sure we can weather the storm," Vanderburgh County Commission candidate Zac Rascher said. "Over the next two years, we’re projected to have lower revenues, and because of that we need to make sure we are minding our P’s and Q’s now so we’re not having to figure out how to pay for it down the road.”
If re-elected, Shoulders says he’d like to see the county be more broadband friendly, with a focus on roads and says there’s more work to be done.
“One of them is more of our green space and trails projects were working on North Green River Road," Shoulders said. "I’d like to see that come to fruition, and certainly making our entire county a high-speed broadband ready community, so those would be the two. But again, first and foremost is getting all of us, together, through COVID and this pandemic.”
