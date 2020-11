EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies will prevail through Sunday. Daily highs will climb 10-12 degrees above normal through the period. Morning lows should rest in the middle 50s. A developing cold front will move into the Ohio Valley by late Monday/early Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms may be possible with this system. Temps return to the mid 50s by the middle of next week.