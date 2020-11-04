State shows 2 new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh Co,; Dubois now in red

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb gave his weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Governor Holcomb began the briefing by stating that rumors that Indiana would shut down and schools would go 100 percent virtual are false.
Dr. Box made the point that hospitals and health care providers are facing burnout as we see a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.7 percent for the past week, and hospitalizations are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
The National Guard is expected in all long term facilities by the end of the month.
Dr. Box also stated that the state doesn’t know when we will receive a vaccine. The health department was originally told it would be mid or late November, but they’re unsure if that timeline will hold.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,756 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total in the state to 191,764 confirmed cases and 4,224 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County.
The map also shows 71 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 48 new cases in Dubois County, 41 new cases in Warrick County, 38 new cases in Perry County, 14 new cases in Posey County, 22 new cases in Gibson County, 21 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.
Dubois County is now in the red for case rates. The map shows there is a 15.86% positivity rate.
Dubois County Health officials say they will closely monitor the situation by reviewing the positive case counts, positivity rates and hospitalization rates to determine future action items, which may be implemented if Dubois County sustains the “Code Red” designation for a two-week period.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,915 cases, 82 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,723 cases, 28 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,296 cases, 67 deaths
- Perry Co. - 572 cases, 15 deaths
- Posey Co. - 891 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,088 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 501 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 398 cases, 18 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.