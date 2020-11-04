Several coronavirus cases reported at Bethel Manor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bethel Manor Nursing Home.
According to administrator Josh Bowman, an employee tested positive on Monday. He says this triggered testing for all residents and staff members.
Bowman says upon completion of initial testing on Monday, three residents tested positive for COVID-19.
He shares these cases emerged when the new Rehab Cottage at Bethel was about to open. Bethel officials plan to utilize the facility as a COVID-19 unit for now.
On Tuesday, three additional residents and one staff member tested positive.
After another round of tests Wednesday, one additional staff member and resident tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases at the facility to seven residents and three employees.
Bowman states they plan to test residents and staff daily.
