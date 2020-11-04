Results show voters chose ‘yes’ for Marsy’s Law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky voters had two constitutional amendment questions on the back of their ballot.
The results now report that people voted in favor of Marsy’s Law, which involves rights for crime victims.
Kentucky voters actually passed this amendment back in 2018, but lawmakers ruled it invalid since the entire explanation was not on the ballot.
Voters decided against the second amendment, which covered term limits for district court judges and commonwealth attorneys.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.