Reactions from winners of Owensboro City Commissioner race

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, four candidates have won a slot on the city’s commission.
Bobb Glen, Mark Castlen, incumbent Larry Magliner, and incumbent Jeff Sanford won this historic city commission race.
A record 16 candidates ran. Incumbent Magliner and Sanford kept their seats on the commission. Bob Glenn and Mark Castlen secured the other two commission seats.
“I feel excited and energized and ready to go. I think first and foremost has to be how we address COVID-19. Being in a red zone county, that’s something we need to stop. It harms tourism,” stated Glenn.
Glenn and Castlen are eager to get started and improve Owensboro.
“I finished stronger than I ever dreamt that I would. I’d like to see the commission go out and actually take field trips to neighborhoods to address the younger people and the people that don’t usually get to come up and see how the government works,” shared Castlen.
Glenn has previously served on the city commission. This term he wants to solve community crime issues.
“Adress those at a macrolevel not just from a law enforcement perspective but from addressing our young people, the next generation coming up," Glenn added. "And giving them a track that says you don’t need to be in a gang, you don’t need to be involved in violent contact.”
Castlen says he also wants to diversify Owensboro and focus on the city’s flooding issues.
“I would really like to go ahead and get people’s input on areas that are prone to flooding and try to target some of those,” said Castlen.
The winners of the city commission race become finally at 12 p.m. on November 6.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.