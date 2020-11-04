Police: Evansville man arrested, accused of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a rape charge Monday.
The victim told detectives in an interview that she went to 30-year-old Leonel Villalobos’s birthday party on Saturday, August 15 in the 1800 block of Vann Avenue.
The victim told authorities that she was drinking at the party and went to bed when she began feeling the effects of alcohol.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said she woke up to find Villalobos on top of her.
The victim says she was able to get up and eventually left the house.
During the interview, the victim told authorities that after the incident, she went to the hospital to have a sexual assault exam done, which detectives later reviewed.
The Vanderburgh County Jail shows that Villalobos is being held on a $50,000 bond.
