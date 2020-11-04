Mater Dei aims to punch ticket to 2A Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday night marks Sectional Championship week in the Hoosier State as six local teams continue their journey to Lucas Oil Stadium at the end of November.
The Wildcats (7-4) will make the trek to face Linton-Stockton (8-3) on Friday for the Class 2A Sectional 40 Championship.
Mike Goebel’s program had a rocky start to the 2020 season, losing four out of the teams' first five games.
“We grew up - or had to grow up fairly quickly - and it took us a little longer then we hoped,” said Goebel. “The team has stuck with it, their attitudes have been great and playing in the [SIAC] conference we feel is an asset because every week is going to be a tough challenge.”
Mater Dei has now rattled off six straight wins to put themselves into position to advance to the Regional Tournament with a win on Friday night. But first, the Cats have to get past a tough Miners squad.
“They’ve got an offense that is very explosive and has been averaging a lot of points lately,” said Goebel. “It’s a different offense that we see normally, but they also spread you out and throw the ball at will so they’re giving us looks that we haven’t seen and that we have to be ready for. They’re very deceiving with the ball too.”
Having lost a lot of key players to graduation in the offseason and a young quarterback in control of the offense, Goebel says defending the programs' 2A Sectional Title would mean everything.
“We’re focused only on one thing, and that’s Linton," said Goebel. "We’re trying to keep this thing going, we’re in November and we just want to keep playing.”
Mater Dei and Linton-Stockton are set for a 6:30 CT kickoff at Williams Field in Linton, IN on Friday night. Make sure to catch the highlights on the Week 12 edition of Touchdown Live.
