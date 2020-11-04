Madisonville man accused of starting house fire with 3 people inside, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he started a fire in a house with three people inside.
Just before 5 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Adams Avenue in Madisonville.
Authorities say that three people were inside at the time of the fire.
One of those people told officers that he was sleeping on the living room couch and woke up to the smell of smoke.
That’s when police say he found the living room curtains on fire.
When the victim entered the kitchen to go wake up the others, officers say he saw 50-year-old Rodney Pentecost, who is another occupant of the house, trying to light a set of curtains on fire that was connected to the back door.
Pentecost ran out of the front door but was found a short time later, less than a block away.
Pentecost was arrested and is facing several charges including arson, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening.
Officers say no was hurt.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.