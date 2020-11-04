Local KY teams forgoing regular season finale ahead of playoffs

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - While many teams across Kentucky are gearing up for the regular-season finale on Friday night, other teams have chosen to forgo the final contest citing COVID-19 precautions. The move would ensure the programs a better chance at playing in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Here are the local teams not in action this Friday:
Apollo vs Central Hardin - canceled on Oct. 30, citing COVID-19 RPI Policy
Hancock Co. vs McLean Co. - canceled Nov. 2, citing COVID-19 precautions to ensure a better chance of appearing in playoffs
Daviess Co. vs Owensboro Catholic - canceled Nov. 2, citing possible concerns over COVID-19 exposure and quarantine
Other local teams that do not have a contest scheduled for this week are Union Co., Owensboro, and Madisonville.
In Kentucky, if any team is exposed to COVID-19 and has to undergo quarantine while still playing in the state tournament, that program then automatically forfeits that upcoming game, and their season ends.
