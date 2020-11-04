Henderson Co. School Board approves winter sports plan

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WFIE) -On Wednesday night, the Henderson Co. School Board approved the winter sports plan for the upcoming season with a 3-2 vote. The announcement comes after discussion to forego winter sports entirely until students returned to the classroom full-time.
Boys/girls basketball and wrestling practices are already underway, while swimming has yet to start. Each coach had to submit a plan to the administration to be approved before bringing it to the School Board.
The plan includes tightened restrictions on attendance at sporting events, limiting players to just 2 tickets maximum. Because of the attendance limitations, Henderson Co. did say they’re working on streaming events in the future.
Student-athletes who did not participate in a fall sport are required to have a COVID-19 test before reporting to winter sports practice.
