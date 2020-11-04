Lake’s Metro Deli announces closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local restaurant is closing its doors later this month.
Lake’s Metro Deli announced its last day of business will be on Saturday, November 21.
Restaurant management says COVID-19 hurt their business, so they decided to temporarily shut down, and hopefully rebrand and come back in the future.
Right now, nothing is definite but they hope to find a sit-down restaurant.
The manager tells us about some of the things you can expect once the new restaurant is open.
“You’re still going to get the same scratch kitchen. You’re still going to get the same mad scientist behind all of it, just a little bit more,” said Dawn Miller. “A lot more passionate if that’s even possible. Gary packs a bunch into it now.”
In a social media post, management thanked all of their loyal customers for supporting them.
Until its final day of business, the restaurant located on North Green River Road will stay open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.