Evansville nurse called to help local health care system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A statewide program in Indiana aims to help staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities meet the demands of the coronavirus pandemic. It is called the Indiana Health Care Reserve Workforce.
Back in March, state officials asked health care workers if they would be willing to join hospital staff to help during this pandemic. One Evansville nurse made it her mission to serve, despite the risks of coronavirus.
“It’s real," says Danielle Hudak, a registered nurse from Evansville. "We have to take it seriously. We have to do our part.”
Hudak has years of health care experience, but on March 29, she, too, received the email from state officials asking for extra help.
“You could basically check the box that you were willing to help, or you were not,” says Hudak. "Of course, without hesitation, I checked the box and said absolutely I could help.”
Hudak says communication with the program was fairly quiet, until this week.
“Just got the email Tuesday that they were in need," stated Hudak.
The email announced she had been selected to help a local health care system and that a health care official would soon be in touch.
“Then I immediately got another email from a health system saying their numbers are high, and they are looking for a small task force to be flexible and to come in and help,” explained Hudak.
Hudak says she will receive further instruction soon but expects she could start serving sooner rather than later.
“It sounds like they are in need now,” stated Hudak, "So I am sure they are not going to mess around too much. I have a feeling they are probably contacting a lot of people at this point.”
Hudak says she knows she could come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, but she says as a nurse, it is a risk she was willing to take.
“In March,” says Hudak, "whenever I told my family that I may be called to help, we just accepted it. They know that I am passionate about my community and people, and we’ve just kind of known this was a possibility.”
Hudak adds, “I have a family here. I have three children, and so, for me, it is scary to go and to be with COVID patients potentially, and then potentially bring that home. It is a risk that we have to take, and we’ll do everything we can to prevent that from happening.”
Deaconess Health System confirmed Wednesday staff members there do have the health care reserve workforce list, but yet to officially hired outside help.
At Ascension St. Vincent, officials released the following statement.
“Because Ascension St. Vincent is part of a national healthcare system, preparing for an influx of patients is something we do routinely, with an increased focus on the cold and flu season. At this point, we are exploring all possibilities when it comes to increasing staff. We are extremely grateful for our hardworking clinical and support staff, and are inspired by their continuous dedication to patients.
We are prepared for our patients' safety while in our care, and Ascension St. Vincent is providing masks to all who enter our ERs and hospitals. We are also offering virtual surgical consultations, telehealth appointments, and virtual waiting rooms to keep patients who are having surgery connected to loved ones. Our emergency rooms are safe, and it is important to not delay care in a medical emergency, especially when experiencing stroke or heart attack symptoms.”
