Daviess Co. returns to ‘red’ zone

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Daviess County is back in the red zone, and community leaders are begging people to do the right thing and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Health officials here are asking people to mask up and to do it properly.
They really want to slow the spread of COVID in Daviess County. They encourage you to postpone gatherings, and instead of going inside the grocery store, opt for curbside pickup.
Health officials are also recommending employers have their employees work from home if possible.
“What we’ve seen consistently in Green River District is when we have communities get close to that threshold of somewhere between 20, 25 cases per hundred thousand, we see outbreaks in nursing homes," stated Clay Horton. "We see the management of COVID in other institutions become very difficult.”
Right now, Daviess County has 2,147 active cases, and ten people are in the hospital.
They have the highest case count and hospitalizations numbers in the Green River District.
