Bright November Warm-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warming trend continues under sunny skies as temps make a run for 70-degrees. Clear this morning and not as cold with lows in the mid-40′s…up 20-degrees from Monday morning. This afternoon…continued sunny behind southwesterly winds that push temps into the lower 70′s.
Thursday, an area of low pressure will bring mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the mid to upper 60′s. There is a small chance for spotty light rain. Clearing skies by Thursday night as lows drop into the mid-40′s.
Friday, sunny and pleasant as high temps reach 70-degrees.
