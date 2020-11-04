Branchville Correctional Facility sees steady climb of COVID-19 cases

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - When it comes to COVID numbers, residents in Perry County are having their fair share of issues.
Inside Branchville Correctional Facility, there’s been a steady climb of coronavirus cases the last several days.
According to the Indiana state website, there are a total of 134 people who have tested positive at the Branchville facility. It shows 121 of those are offenders housed at the prison and 13 are employees.
There are also a total of 24 others who had it and recovered. Many people who work at the prison live in the Tell City area, and some of the offenders there could also be from Perry County.
Tell City Mayor Chris Cail says this is a concern.
“The issue at Branchville is concerning, not only for the inmates but the employees that work there and live in this community,” shared Cali. “We want them to be safe and protected. I do know that the Branchville staff are doing a wonderful job of protecting themselves and the inmates, but it’s something that’s hard to control when you’re in a close-knit area out there but they’re doing their best.”
As a whole, the county is experiencing its largest uptick in positive cases it’s had.
“Our cases are definitely up from where they’ve been. Right now, we have the most positive cases we’ve had since the pandemic started,” stated Cali. “Right now, we’re still telling people to practice CDC guidelines, wearing your masks in public and around gatherings, washing your hands and practicing social distancing.”
