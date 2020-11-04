Bipartisan teams work together to count ballots on day 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In order to get those end results in this presidential election, it takes people from both sides of the fence to come together to make sure every ballot is checked and counted.
25 teams headed back to Old National on Wednesday to continue checking early voting ballots, around 40,000 to be exact.
Those teams consisted of one Republican and one Democrat.
“Every ballot that’s cast in the early voting stage, has to be handled by these bi-partisan teams," stated Vanderburgh County Clerk, Carla Hayden. "Their job is to make sure everything is done properly.”
Tia Bailey and Marianna Wright make up one of those bipartisan teams. They tell us the most important thing is coming together for the greater good.
“I feel good about it," shared Bailey. "I feel like this is just something I wanted to do so I think we all feel good about something you want to do.”
The team opens ballots and compares signatures, something they have to agree on.
While it’s Tia’s first year, Marianna has worked elections for a whole decade. She said she is thankful for any new experiences she gets in this process.
“I’ve been working the polls which I really enjoy the various jobs there, but this is my first time counting ballots,” said Wright.
Bailey felt it was important now more than ever to help out in the pandemic.
“I wanted to perform a civic duty and help out," explained Bailey. "I knew it was going to be a lot of mail in ballots because of the covid pandemic.”
Despite being from opposing parties, they chose to come together for our country, working as one to get the job done.
