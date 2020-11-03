Unofficial voting totals counted in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - All five voting locations have been counted in Henderson County.
The Henderson County Clerk’s Office is reporting that 12,653 voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump, nearly 62% of the vote. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden received 7,550 votes, nearly 37% of the vote.
14 News spent all day at the Chase Fulcher Archery Center, and voters shared their thoughts on the significance of this election and the importance of voting.
“Yeah it is a critical election, you know, we’re in trying times right now I feel," Henderson voter Ben Nelson said. "I feel it’s a very important election. Why? I just feel there’s a lot going on in the world right now, and there’s a lot of people on both sides and have their viewing, but overall, I just think this is an important election for all of us.”
The Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says everything went smoothly at all locations throughout the day. We will continue to follow the numbers as more mail-in ballots come in.
Ballots had to be postmarked by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and received no later than the same time on Friday.
Election officials say they have had plenty of in-person voters in Henderson, but not many voters waited in line because so many voted early.
The county clerk tells 14 News it’s been smooth sailing at all of the voting locations in Henderson County.
Abner also says there haven’t been huge lines since the start of voting at 6 a.m.
14 News spoke to voters who said how surprised they were at how fast the process was. Most voters say they anticipated long lines and long wait times.
Abner told 14 News her expectations for Election Day.
“We had three weeks of early voting so that’s awesome, I think people took advantage of that," stated Abner. "You know, we had lines pretty much every day - not excessive, but really there was never a time where we had huge breaks where we didn’t have people in line, so I think people did take advantage of that.”
The voting process is a little different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted most ways of life.
