Counting continues at clerk’s office in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot of ballots still need to be counted, like in Vanderburgh County, where not all results are in right now.
Officials say they have never seen this amount of early and mail-in ballots.
25 teams consisting of equal Democrats and Republicans began opening and checking ballots at Old National Events Plaza at 7 a.m.
The ballots will be rolled in, in a sealed container, and then checked for two signatures that match up.
From there, they are rushed across the street to the Civic Center where they will be counted at the election office.
We know that at least 42,000 votes have been counted. All that is left are those early in-person votes that are being run through the machines right now to be counted.
It’s a long process, but they are working to get through it quickly.
“If everything is in order, then it gets set off to the side to be counted," stated Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden. “If there are any discrepancies or any questions, then it goes to the election board to make a decision on those.”
If they cannot get through all of those early voting ballots on Wednesday, they will start the process again on Thursday.
“We want to make sure that the information that we give is accurate. This was just a very labor-intensive process where you’re dealing with paper ballots because every envelope has to be examined for signatures, for dates, every ballot has to be checked for dual clerk’s initials so that’s time-consuming," explained Hayden.
Some of the campaign signs have already been returned to Terry Gamblin’s office. But still, no official results.
“That is the cloud that’s over us, and I know everyone that is in the race is still uptight, especially the close races and mine is a very close race,” said Gamblin.
He’s tried to remain patient as he waits to see if he’s been re-elected to the school board.
“I have tried to keep a routine here at the church," stated Gamblin. "I’ve had different people calling me, and they keep searching.”
Hayden tells us if they don’t have them all completed by 10 p.m., they’ll resume counting Thursday.
County Clerk Carla Hayden tells us more results should be coming Wednesday evening, but we likely won’t see final results until Thursday.
That includes the races for County Council At Large and County Commissioner between Republican Zac Rascher and Democrat Incumbent Ben Shoulders.
A lot of eyes are also on the races for County Clerk between Hayden, the Republican Incumbent, and Democrat Sloan Standley.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.