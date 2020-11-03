Sen. Mitch McConnell wins re-election

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won his re-election bid in Kentucky.
He spoke from Louisville Wednesday.
The Republican senator defeated Democratic nominee Amy McGrath in the closely watched senate race.
That race was called by the Associated Press just after 7 p.m.
McGrath picked up counties with bigger cities such as Frankfort, Lexington and Louisville areas. The Cincinnati area was going blue, but now it’s reflected as red.
Both candidates were last seen in our area on Friday, campaigning for last-minute voters.
McConnell made a stop in Owensboro at Castlen Steel and McGrath stopped by an early voting rally in Henderson.
McConnell delivered his acceptance speech in Louisville on Tuesday evening, saying that he’s humbled by the victory.
“I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California. I look out for middle America, and I’ve been sent back to Washington so the working people who make things, and grow things, and make things, and raise families in our smaller cities and towns are going to keep their voice and keep their influence, and help our nation come back even stronger.”
This will be Sen. McConnell’s seventh term in the U.S. Senate, making him the longest-serving senator from Kentucky.
McGrath released her concession speech on Facebook on Tuesday evening.
“I believe the legacy of this campaign will be that we don’t have to accept politics as usual," said McGrath. "I encourage you all to stay engaged, to look out for one another, and to work towards a stronger better future for our Commonwealth.”
Libertarian Brad Barron also ran for the Kentucky Senate.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.