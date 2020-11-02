3 days left to claim West Side Nut Club half-pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only three days left for the winner of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half-pot to come forward.
Officials say they have no idea who has the winning ticket to claim half of the $1,391,375 prize.
Officials say the prize must be claimed by the end of the business day on November 9.
Last year, the winner came forward just two days before the deadline.
If you have the winning number, you are asked to call 702-763-5050 or email 50-50@nutclub.org.
We just got information from the Nut Club, saying there will be a news conference on Monday afternoon regarding the half-pot.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.