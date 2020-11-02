Owensboro changes ‘Bridge Night’ to online event

“Unfortunately, due to the continued uptick in COVID-19 cases in our area, we have decided to cancel the in-person celebration of our bridge lighting,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We were very excited to be able to celebrate the new state-of-the-art bridge lights with a great community event. However, after many conversations with our health officials and city leaders, we decided that it was in the best interest of the community to be an example of minimizing social gatherings.”