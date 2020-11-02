Memorial peaking at right time, ready for Central rematch in sectional final

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the high school gridiron, it’s sectional finals week across Indiana, and some great matchups are set to kickoff on Friday night.
One of the most intriguing ones will take place in the River City as Memorial (8-3), the defending Class 4A state champions, takes on undefeated Central (11-0).
The Bears have stayed on a roll all season long with only two close games under their belt. One of those highly contested games was against the Tigers, who have been in a groove over recent weeks.
Since losing to Central back in the third week of the season, Memorial head coach John Hurley and his squad has won eight straight games. With postseason play now in full swing, the Tigers are playing their best football at the right time.
“We weren’t hitting the panic button, and I liked our kids," Hurley said. "We knew we were young, and we’re still young, but we’ve grown up quite a bit through the course of the year. This year’s been different - we’ve had a lot of rotation, especially on the offensive line. There’s no looking over anyone in the tournament. Like it or not, each week your margin for error gets smaller and smaller and I think these guys understand that.”
Central and Memorial are slated to battle for the Class 4A sectional crown on Friday at 7 p.m.
