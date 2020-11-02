Last day for early voting in Vanderburgh Co.

Voting centers open at 6 a.m. on Election Day

By 14 News Staff | November 2, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 6:17 AM

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting closes Monday at noon in Vanderburgh County.

The only place you can cast your ballot Monday is the Old National Events Plaza. They’ll reopen at 8 a.m.

You will not be able to vote at any of the library locations.

On Tuesday, 22 voting centers will open across the county on Election Day.

You do not have to vote in your precinct as election officials say you can vote at any location that is convenient for you.

The polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

