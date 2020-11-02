EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High pressure will draw closer ushering in less windy conditions. Temps running more than 10-degrees below normal…felling like late November. Freeze Warning early with temps sinking into the upper 20′s. Sunny but brisk with high temps only in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows dipping into the mid-30′s.