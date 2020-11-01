Wedding industry attempts to rebound following COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2020 Contemporary Bride Expo was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Evansville on Sunday.
With Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s guidelines of having no events of more than 125 people, event organizers had to formalize their protocols with the hotel and the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
The floor space at the event was clearly marked to keep foot traffic flowing in one direction, and everyone who attended was required to wear a mask.
Vendors were spaced out a little more than normal with many in separate rooms. Among the vendors who participated included catering, DJs and wedding apparel businesses.
As a whole, the wedding industry has taken a substantial hit due to restrictions and concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really is important that brides continue to educate themselves on how to have safe weddings, so we can continue serving them, but definitely not become a superspreader event,” JoElle Knight, Editor-in-Chief at ENGAGED! River Valley said.
“Especially opening just a year ago, it’s been kind of interesting going into a new business, and then also have to adapt to COVID at the ame time," Sarah Smith with Rose & Bliss Modern Bridal said.
“I have had a lot of brides push back their wedding date, or even move up in case of a second save, but then I’ve also had some responsible brides who said I’m just going to wait,” Elaina Adams with Rose & Bliss Modern Bridal said.
Overall, wedding businesses told 14 News that business has been slow and steady, but down when compared to previous years.
