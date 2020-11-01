State map shows 3 new COVID-19 deaths Posey Co.; State deaths up 28

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,787 new COVID-19 cases along with 28 new deaths.
This brings the total across the Hoosier state to 182,108 confirmed positive cases and 4,124 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows three new COVID-19 related deaths in Posey County.
According to the state map, there are 105 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 42 in Perry County, 40 in Warrick County, 29 in Gibson County, 18 in Posey County, 14 in Dubois County, four in Pike County and two in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,695 cases, 76 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,635 cases, 28 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,212 cases, 66 deaths
- Perry Co. - 505 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 855 cases, 11 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,038 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 461 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 383 cases, 18 deaths
