Over 37,000 ballots already cast for 2020 election in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Election officials report that 48% of all eligible voters in Daviess County have already cast their vote for the 2020 general election.
According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, more than 37,000 people have submitted their ballots so far.
County officials said almost 89% of the mail-in ballots they sent out have since been returned. This means slightly over 12,000 voters have completed and submitted their mail-in ballots.
As of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, nearly 24,000 residents have come out to vote early in Daviess County.
Undecided voters still have time to make their voices heard before Election Day.
Click here for the full list of early voting and Election Day voting locations in Daviess County.
Numerous voting sites will be open before Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.