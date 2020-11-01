KY breaks another weekly record in COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,423 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
The governor says that more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kentucky this week than any other since the pandemic began.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
Kentucky is currently reporting that 108,642 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.14% statewide.
As of Sunday, 1,489 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,037 cases, 32 deaths, 1,747 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,007 cases, 15 deaths, 946 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,097 cases, 43 deaths, 807 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 642 cases, 10 deaths, 555 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,355 cases, 36 deaths, 1,096 recovered
- Webster Co. - 328 cases, 5 deaths, 269 recovered
- McLean Co. - 228 cases, 4 deaths, 151 recovered
- Union Co. - 522 cases, 6 deaths, 463 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 157 cases, 3 deaths, 104 recovered
