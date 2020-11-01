ISP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian, deputy in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is dead after being hit by a deputy responding to a crash in Knox County Saturday.
Indiana State Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on US 41 south of Hess Road just before 9:20 p.m.
Authorities say an investigation shows a sheriff’s deputy was responding to a crash with unknown injuries near US 41 and Cottonwood Lane.
According to troopers, the sheriff’s deputy had his emergency lights on at the time of the crash.
We are told a man wearing dark-colored clothing walked from the median into the deputy’s lane. Authorities say the sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop completely but couldn’t avoid hitting the pedestrian.
The Knox County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene. The coroner later identified the man as 68-year-old Kenneth McGiffen of Vincennes.
Troopers state McGiffen was driving on US 41 when for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway near Cottonwood Lane and hit and tree and fence. That’s when McGiffen left the scene and was hit by a responding sheriff’s deputy.
The investigation is ongoing.
