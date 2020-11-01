Heritage Hills Choir releases Halloween-themed music video

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dressed in their finest spooky attire, the Heritage Hills Middle and High School Choir recently unveiled a Halloween-themed music video to tease their newly rescheduled “Fright Night” performance, which was postponed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The choir has annually held its “Fright Night” concert in Spencer County for the last 11 years
Typically equipped with costumes, sets and choreography, choir leaders say the original production has grown into a community-wide event.
Since the 2020 concert was postponed, choir members instead decided to create the video, which is a musical rendition of Michael Jackson’s classic 1984 hit song “Thriller.”
The choir produced this music video to announce the new date of their live performance.
School officials say that “Fright Night” will continue in spring 2021.
You can watch the full music video below:
