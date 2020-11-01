Freeze Warning late tonight through early Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday as temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight under clear skies. This will be our first widespread freeze of the season.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. This widespread frost and freeze will also end the growing season across our region.
After a cold and frosty start, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s Monday afternoon thanks to ample sunshine. Monday will not be nearly as breezy as today, but we will see winds from the west-southwest at around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph.
Our wind direction will continue to shift to the south Tuesday into Wednesday, pushing warmer air into the Tri-State for the rest of the week. As a result, high temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and lower 70s for the weekend!
We may see a few clouds from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, but our skies will stay dry and mainly sunny throughout this entire week.
