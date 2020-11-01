Families enjoy spooky festivities during Halloween in the Park event in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people came out for a spooky night at Friedman Park, as local officials hosted Halloween in the Park on Saturday evening.
This is the Warrick Parks Foundation’s first Halloween celebration.
The free event featured trick-or-treating with local businesses, a spooky walk and even ghost stories.
14 News spoke to parents and those who attended the event. Many said they felt safe coming out for the celebration.
“The mask ordinance here in effect, everyone’s got a mask on and we feel safe in this environment," one attendee said. “That makes us feel a lot safer and they don’t mind wearing the mask, so that helps too."
“This was quite a surprise when everything else was canceled this year, so the kids are loving it, the grown ups are loving it,” another attendee said. "I brought my hearse out tonight - it’s just something we weren’t expecting when we thought everything was canceled this year.”
After Saturday’s trick-or-treating event, the Warrick County Parks Department put on a special Halloween movie for people to watch at the amphitheater.
The event wrapped up at 10 p.m.
