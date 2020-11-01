Candlelight prayer vigil held for Evansville teen who died in car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A prayer vigil is being held for the 16-year-old girl who died in a car crash in Vanderburgh County earlier this week.
Lillian Gardner was killed in a crash on State Road 57 on Thursday.
The vigil will be at the Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road in Evansville on Sunday evening.
A live stream is available for those who are unable to join in person.
According to North High School’s official Facebook page, counseling staff will also continue to be available to students and staff next week.
