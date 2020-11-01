Authorities: Shooting at Sidetrack Tavern leaves 4 people injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting at Sidetrack Tavern leaves four people injured early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Winsett, two or more people started shooting at each other in the parking lot of the tavern.
He says off-duty officers were working security for the event but were unable to engage the suspects due to a lot of people around.
We are told the suspects left the scene before other officers arrived.
Sgt. Winsett says shortly after the shooting, four people showed up at the hospital with injuries related to the shooting. He states two victims are believed to have direct bullet wounds, and two others are believed to have been struck by fragmentation.
According to Sgt. Winsett, all victims are expected to survive their injuries.
In 2019, five people were injured in a shooting at Sidetrack Tavern.
We will continue to update this story when more information is made available.
