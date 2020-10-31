Princeton hosts Collectors Carinvial on Saturday, hundreds attend

“We are so incredibly grateful that our vendors and our shoppers have embraced the masks, which allowed us to have this fabulous event today," show promoter Suzie Pace said. "We had 672 early birds come in between 7-9 a.m. - that’s a fantastic number. The crowd has been going ever since. People are able to spread out and social distance because we have so much ground to cover with the eight buildings, outside spaces, and the fresh air buildings. It’s just been beyond our expectation.”