Princeton hosts Collectors Carinvial on Saturday, hundreds attend

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An event that usually attracts thousands of people went on as planned in Gibson County this weekend.
Hundreds turned out to the Collectors Carnival Antiques and Flea Market in Princeton on Saturday.
Vendors at the event told 14 News the biggest factor for them still participating this year was that safety precautions were enforced inside and highly encouraged outside.
Throughout the day, event organizers say they have seen more than 90% of people still wearing their masks while browsing each vendor outside. While people look around to check out the vendors inside, masks are required, hand sanitizer is available, and social distancing is encouraged.
Organizers tell 14 News they couldn’t be happier with how the event has turned out.
“We are so incredibly grateful that our vendors and our shoppers have embraced the masks, which allowed us to have this fabulous event today," show promoter Suzie Pace said. "We had 672 early birds come in between 7-9 a.m. - that’s a fantastic number. The crowd has been going ever since. People are able to spread out and social distance because we have so much ground to cover with the eight buildings, outside spaces, and the fresh air buildings. It’s just been beyond our expectation.”
