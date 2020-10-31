New COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Dubois Co.; State up 3,505 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports on Saturday 3,505 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 179,358 coronavirus cases along with 4,096 COVID-19 related deaths.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-47 to extend the public health emergency an additional 30 days on Friday.
The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one in Dubois County.
According to the state map, 108 new coronavirus cases are in Vanderburgh County, 34 in Dubois County, 33 in Warrick County, 24 in Posey County, 22 in Perry County, 13 in Spencer and Gibson Counties and three in Pike County.
According to the long-term care facility tab on the state’s coronavirus website, 35 residents have tested positive at the St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. It also shows ten resident deaths and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,590 cases, 76 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,621 cases, 28 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,172 cases, 66 deaths
- Perry Co. - 463 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 837 cases, 8 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,009 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 459 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 379 cases, 18 deaths
