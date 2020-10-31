Kentucky nursing homes to receive $5.3M from CARES Act

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Nursing homes across the Commonwealth will receive $5.3 million from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s CARES Act.
According to a news release, the money will go to 182 Kentucky nursing homes to protect seniors from COVID-19.
“We’ve learned a great deal about the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, including its danger to Kentucky’s seniors. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering the federal funding to help keep nursing home residents and employees healthy,” said Senator McConnell. “Our healthcare heroes have been sent over $1.3 billion to continue their courageous work protecting our loved ones from this virus. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to deliver the support Kentucky families need to beat COVID-19 for good and continue our economic comeback.”
According to HHS, the federal funding is delivered to nursing homes through performance-based incentives to slow the spread of COVID-19. To date, nursing homes in Kentucky have received approximately $175 million from the CARES Act.
