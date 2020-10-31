Kentucky nursing homes to receive $5.3M from CARES Act

“We’ve learned a great deal about the coronavirus since the beginning of the year, including its danger to Kentucky’s seniors. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering the federal funding to help keep nursing home residents and employees healthy,” said Senator McConnell. “Our healthcare heroes have been sent over $1.3 billion to continue their courageous work protecting our loved ones from this virus. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to deliver the support Kentucky families need to beat COVID-19 for good and continue our economic comeback.”