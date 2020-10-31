Report: Shot fired after holdup Friday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police responded to a holdup report around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a media report, the holdup took place in the 2900 block of Michael Ave and Rheinhardt Ave.
The report states the victim told police a person was driving in a car when they stopped in the road and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding his backpack and phone.
Once the victim gave the person his belongings, police say the person shot at the victim after he turned to walk away. We are told the victim was not hit.
The report states the person left southbound on Michael Ave.
Police found a single shell casing at the scene.
