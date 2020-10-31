EPD: Driver killed after crashing into concrete abutment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a car smashed into a concrete abutment on Saturday evening.
According to Sgt. Saltzman with the Evansville Police Department, the fatal crash happened near the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch says the call originally came in around 6:56 p.m.
EPD says the driver left the road before hitting the concrete abutment. Officials also say that only one car was involved in the crash.
Police have so far not been able to identify the driver.
We will update this story once more information is available.
