Cool and breezy Sunday, Freeze Watch Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will see increasing clouds overnight as a cold front swings through our region, but it looks like all the rain will stay to our east-northeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s by the end of the night.
The clouds will clear Sunday morning, but with the passage of that cold front, Sunday will be breezy and cooler. High temperatures will only make it into the low 50s with winds out of the northwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night will be clear and cold. A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight Sunday night until 8 a.m. Monday. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 30s.
That freeze will likely end the growing season across our entire region. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Monday will be sunny and less breezy but still rather cool with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Our wind direction will shift Monday night into Tuesday, and warmer air will start to flow into our region from the southwest. As a result, we will see a gradual warm-up for the rest of the week with highs in the low 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and upper 60s to near 70° Friday and Saturday. We may see a few more clouds on Thursday, but the entire next seven days do look dry.
