Watch Live: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | October 30, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:34 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor Pritzker is giving a coronavirus update Friday afternoon.

The Governor said they reached a testing record with 95,000 new tests administered in a one day period.

There have been 402,401 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,711 deaths.

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 532 cases, 18 deaths
  • White County - 301 cases, 6 death
  • Wabash County - 256 cases, 6 deaths
  • Edwards County - 121 cases

