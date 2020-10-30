Watch Live: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor Pritzker is giving a coronavirus update Friday afternoon.
The Governor said they reached a testing record with 95,000 new tests administered in a one day period.
There have been 402,401 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,711 deaths.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 532 cases, 18 deaths
- White County - 301 cases, 6 death
- Wabash County - 256 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 121 cases
