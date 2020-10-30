Traffic Alert: Big pothole on southbound Hwy 41 in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole is raising concerns for drivers on southbound Highway 41 just north of the State Road 64 cloverleaf in Princeton.
Officials were out overnight covering it up, but drivers are being warned to slow down in the area.
Princeton Area firefighters posted photos on Facebook showing the pothole, which had rebar exposed.
Officials say a few cars were damaged Thursday when the metal plate used to cover it up somehow came off.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.