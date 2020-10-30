Sunny and cool stretch ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure has muscled the clouds out of the Tri-State Northwest winds will keep temperatures on the cool side through the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 30s, so some patchy frost possible early in the morning. Sunny Saturday with a high of 60. Sunday will be cooler with sunny skies and a high of 51. We are on alert for the first hard freeze of the season as lows dip into the upper 20s on Monday morning. Temperatures will drift back into the 60s for most of next week. Election Day will be sunny with a high of 60.