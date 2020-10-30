Staying safe this Halloween

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s always an exciting time of the year when the kids get to dress up and get some Halloween candy.
Health officials have some recommendations to make this year both safe and fun.
The first thing they recommend is anyone participating in Halloween events to wear a mask, saying costume masks are no substitute.
If you decide to pass out candy this year, you could set up a table station outside of your house or at the end of the driveway.
Don’t let kids grab from the bucket of candy, but instead set up a table with individually bagged treats.
Also, don’t go to homes with the lights off. Only go to the homes that have their lights on.
“Trick or treating you know, it’s outside. There are people who may not want to participate, so if people don’t have their lights on and it looks like they’re trying to stay away from folks, respect that, don’t knock on their doors," said Joe Gries with the health department. "Hopefully, people will have their lights on if people do want to allow trick or treating at their house.”
Don’t forget to use hand sanitizer between each house you go to.
If you do pass out candy, only use prepackaged items from a trusted manufacturer.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.