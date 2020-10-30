State reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 79 more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,205 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
This brings the total in the state to 175,893 confirmed cases and 4,050 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows another death in Vanderburgh County.
The map shows 79 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 31 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Perry County, 19 new cases in Warrick County, 14 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Pike County, and three new cases in Spencer County.
The State Health Commissioner said Wednesday, Indiana could get their first vaccine shipment next month, although it will be more months until there is enough for the general public.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,484 cases, 73 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,588 cases, 27 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,140 cases, 66 deaths
- Perry Co. - 441 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 813 cases, 8 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 996 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 446 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 376 cases, 18 deaths
