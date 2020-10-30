Senior living facility holds Truck or Treat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The people at Heritage Woods senior assisted living facility in Newburgh put on their first-ever “Spook”-tacular Drive-by Trunk or Treat. Several kids and their families stopped by to enjoy the car-to-car trick-or-treating.
There was a socially distanced drive-thru costume parade, free candy, spooky music, and anyone without a halloween mask on, had one on anyway.
Heritage Woods just opened its doors a few weeks ago, and officials there say they’re already at about half-capacity.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.