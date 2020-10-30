Resident returns to Redbanks after recovering from COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A nursing home in western Kentucky recently welcomed back one of its residents
Redbanks in Henderson posted a video on social media showing one of its residents, Ms. Mary, returning to the nursing home on Friday.
The long-term care facility says that Mary had COVID-19, fought and ultimately beat it
She spent some time at another facility until everything was back to normal at Redbanks.
Administrators say that Mary was the facility’s last displaced resident through COVID-19.
