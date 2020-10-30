Poll workers train for Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday morning, Dottie Thomas taught her sixth poll worker training session. She says the training staff does not take it lightly.
“Well because its a big day. It’s a busy day. You’re going to have voters coming in at 6:00 in the morning, and for people, it’s good for them to know what they’re doing," said Thomas.
Dottie’s main focus during each training session is the hands on instruction with the clerks.
“The clerks are the ones that check in the voters, so they need to know what ID’s to look for and how to scan the IDs and to make sure that the person standing in front of them is actually the one that’s named on the license.”
One of those clerks on election day will be John Metelko. He has never worked the polls before, and looks at it as a way to serve.
“Just excited to have the opportunity to help. I’ve voted many years and excited to have the opportunity to help others in my community," said Metelko.
175 people just like John have gone through the training session, and will be prepared to assist you when you arrive to the polls on Election Day.
“It’s been so exciting for me to see all of these people lined up at the early voting centers, to be able to exercise the right to vote. And I just encourage anyone who is registered, to go ahead and do that this year," said Metelko.
