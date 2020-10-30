New mural unveiled at LST Memorial Visitor’s Center

New mural unveiled at LST Memorial Visitor’s Center
New memorial at LST Memorial Visitor's Center (Source: USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.)
By 14 News Staff | October 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:14 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST Memorial unveiled a new mural in their Visitor Center.

They say MSG/James E. Goodall “Sarge” of Utica, KY, is an accomplished artist, a credible General George Patton impersonator, a long-serving volunteer, and a recent Board member for the LST Memorial.

He has portrayed Evansville’s effort during WWII in his mural for LST Ship Memorial’s new museum and office space.

The mural is 5 x 12′ and took 125 hours to paint.

There is representation of: the Evansville Shipyard producing 167 LSTs; the Community Scrap Metal drive; Victory Gardens; use of food stamp rationing; manufacturing ammunition; Rosie the Riveter welding on P-47 fighters; Evansville Republic Aviation manufacturing 6,247 P-47s (with two in flight); and finally, LST-325 offloading tanks on Normandy beach.

The LST-325 Memorial is open for tours Tuesday through Sunday each week at 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN.

New memorial at LST Memorial Visitor's Center
New memorial at LST Memorial Visitor's Center (Source: USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.