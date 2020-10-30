New mural unveiled at LST Memorial Visitor’s Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST Memorial unveiled a new mural in their Visitor Center.
They say MSG/James E. Goodall “Sarge” of Utica, KY, is an accomplished artist, a credible General George Patton impersonator, a long-serving volunteer, and a recent Board member for the LST Memorial.
He has portrayed Evansville’s effort during WWII in his mural for LST Ship Memorial’s new museum and office space.
The mural is 5 x 12′ and took 125 hours to paint.
There is representation of: the Evansville Shipyard producing 167 LSTs; the Community Scrap Metal drive; Victory Gardens; use of food stamp rationing; manufacturing ammunition; Rosie the Riveter welding on P-47 fighters; Evansville Republic Aviation manufacturing 6,247 P-47s (with two in flight); and finally, LST-325 offloading tanks on Normandy beach.
The LST-325 Memorial is open for tours Tuesday through Sunday each week at 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN.
